Claire Foy at BAFTAs 2019: 'I'm Hungry!'

Claire Foy is gorgeous in green on the red carpet at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 34-year-old actress got candid on the carpet about how she was feeling in that moment. “I’m hungry!” she told the reporter. See the funny GIF below!

Claire was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in the movie First Man, but the award went to The Favourite‘s Rachel Weisz.

FYI: Claire is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.