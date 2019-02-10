Cynthia Erivo Has a Princess Moment on BAFTAs Red Carpet!

Cynthia Erivo walks the stars in a magnificent ball gown at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 32-year-old Widows actress, who rose to fame with her role in Broadway’s The Color Purple, is nominated for the EE Rising Star Award.

The public gets to vote for the winner and the other nominees are Jessie Buckley, Barry Keoghan, Lakeith Stanfield, and Letitia Wright.

FYI: Cynthia is wearing a Vera Wang gown, Sophia Webster purple heels, an Edie Parker clutch, Van Cleef purple earrings and gold/emerald ring, and De Beers stacking rings.