Top Stories
Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 1:54 pm

Cynthia Erivo Has a Princess Moment on BAFTAs Red Carpet!

Cynthia Erivo Has a Princess Moment on BAFTAs Red Carpet!

Cynthia Erivo walks the stars in a magnificent ball gown at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 32-year-old Widows actress, who rose to fame with her role in Broadway’s The Color Purple, is nominated for the EE Rising Star Award.

The public gets to vote for the winner and the other nominees are Jessie Buckley, Barry Keoghan, Lakeith Stanfield, and Letitia Wright.

FYI: Cynthia is wearing a Vera Wang gown, Sophia Webster purple heels, an Edie Parker clutch, Van Cleef purple earrings and gold/emerald ring, and De Beers stacking rings.
Just Jared on Facebook
cynthia erivo baftas 2019 01
cynthia erivo baftas 2019 02
cynthia erivo baftas 2019 03
cynthia erivo baftas 2019 04
cynthia erivo baftas 2019 05
cynthia erivo baftas 2019 06
cynthia erivo baftas 2019 07

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2019 BAFTAs, BAFTAs, Cynthia Erivo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr