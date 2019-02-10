Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 10:43 pm

Dan + Shay Perform 'Tequila' at Grammys 2019 - Watch!

Dan + Shay Perform 'Tequila' at Grammys 2019 - Watch!

Dan + Shay are bringing their hit song “Tequila” to the stage at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The two performed a more stripped-down rendition of the song, featuring acoustic guitar, piano and a string section.

The smash hit won Best Country Duo/Group Performance during the evening’s ceremony, and was nominated for Best Country Song.

“Tequila” is featured on their self-titled third album, which was released in June of 2018.

The show was hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys.

Watch their performance below!
