Dan + Shay Perform 'Tequila' at Grammys 2019 - Watch!

Dan + Shay are bringing their hit song “Tequila” to the stage at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The two performed a more stripped-down rendition of the song, featuring acoustic guitar, piano and a string section.

The smash hit won Best Country Duo/Group Performance during the evening’s ceremony, and was nominated for Best Country Song.

“Tequila” is featured on their self-titled third album, which was released in June of 2018.

The show was hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys.

Watch their performance below!