Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 10:47 pm

Diana Ross Celebrates Upcoming 75th Birthday at Grammys 2019!

Diana Ross Celebrates Upcoming 75th Birthday at Grammys 2019!

It’s a year-long birthday celebration for Diana Ross!

Ahead of her 75th birthday in March, the iconic entertainer hit the stage for a performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

During her performance, Diana played a medley of her biggest hits including “The Best Years of My Life.”

“Together we have no limits. There’s only success ahead, and you can lead the way,” Diana said on stage during her performance. “Learn, dream, unlock new doors. All is possible with music and with you.”

Diana concluded her performance by yelling, “Happy Birthday to Me!”

