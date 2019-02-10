Top Stories
Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 10:47 am

Did Halsey Call Out G-Eazy for Cheating During Her 'Saturday Night Live' Performance?

Did Halsey Call Out G-Eazy for Cheating During Her 'Saturday Night Live' Performance?

Halsey is possibly calling out her ex, G-Eazy, on national television.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (February 9), and many fans speculate that the backdrop used during her performance of “Without Me” was directed at her ex.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halsey

“I’m so sorry Ashley, I cheated,” the backdrop reads. (Halsey‘s real name is Ashley.)

“In Minneapolis…Miami…NYC…Dallas…in New Orleans…at home in Los Angeles…more places I can’t even remember,” the backdrop also reads.

Halsey‘s previously explained that “Without Me” was written about G-Eazy.

Halsey and G-Eazy split in 2018. She is now linked to Yungblud.

Watch the performance below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: G-Eazy, Halsey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr