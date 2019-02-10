Did Halsey Call Out G-Eazy for Cheating During Her 'Saturday Night Live' Performance?

Halsey is possibly calling out her ex, G-Eazy, on national television.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (February 9), and many fans speculate that the backdrop used during her performance of “Without Me” was directed at her ex.

“I’m so sorry Ashley, I cheated,” the backdrop reads. (Halsey‘s real name is Ashley.)

“In Minneapolis…Miami…NYC…Dallas…in New Orleans…at home in Los Angeles…more places I can’t even remember,” the backdrop also reads.

Halsey‘s previously explained that “Without Me” was written about G-Eazy.

Halsey and G-Eazy split in 2018. She is now linked to Yungblud.

Watch the performance below.