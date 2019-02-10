Top Stories
Sun, 10 February 2019 at 9:47 pm

Dionne Warwick & Chaka Khan Grace the Grammys 2019 Red Carpet

Dionne Warwick & Chaka Khan Grace the Grammys 2019 Red Carpet

Dionne Warwick and Chaka Khan arrive at the 2019 Grammy Awards!

The 78-year-old “Walk on By” singer and the 65-year-old “I Feel For You” crooner attended the event held on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Dionne, wearing a white dress with a tan coat, was joined by son Damon Elliott.

Chaka donned a black and gold dress with thigh-high black boots.

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!

10+ pictures inside of Dionne Warwick and Chaka Khan at the event…

