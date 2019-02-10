Dolly Parton Strikes a Pose at Grammys 2019!

Dolly Parton has arrived!

The 73-year-old music icon strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Dolly looked super chic in a sparkling, red dress with matching heels as she stepped out for the awards show.

During the show, Dolly is set to hit the stage to perform one of her new songs from the Netflix movie Dumplin’ – her first performance at the Grammys since 2001.

Katy Perry, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, and more will also be paying tribute to Dolly during the show.

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!