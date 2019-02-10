Drake Wins Best Rap Song at Grammys 2019, Gives Thoughtful Speech (Video)

Drake hits the stage to accept the Best Rap Song award at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old rapper won for his song “God’s Plan.” During his acceptance speech, Drake made the point that many at the Grammys were already winners, even if they did not win an award that night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drake

“We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport. The point is, you’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown. Look, if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain and snow, spending money to buy tickets to your shows, you don’t need this right here. You already won,” Drake said.