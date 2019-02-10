Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 10:08 pm

Drake Wins Best Rap Song at Grammys 2019, Gives Thoughtful Speech (Video)

Drake Wins Best Rap Song at Grammys 2019, Gives Thoughtful Speech (Video)

Drake hits the stage to accept the Best Rap Song award at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old rapper won for his song “God’s Plan.” During his acceptance speech, Drake made the point that many at the Grammys were already winners, even if they did not win an award that night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drake

“We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport. The point is, you’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown. Look, if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain and snow, spending money to buy tickets to your shows, you don’t need this right here. You already won,” Drake said.

Just Jared on Facebook
drake grammys 2019 win 01
drake grammys 2019 win 02
drake grammys 2019 win 03
drake grammys 2019 win 04
drake grammys 2019 win 05
drake grammys 2019 win 06
drake grammys 2019 win 07
drake grammys 2019 win 08
drake grammys 2019 win 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys, Drake, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr