Dua Lipa Gives Powerful Speech Accepting Best New Artist at Grammys 2019 - Watch Here!

Dua Lipa is overcome with emotions as she wins the award for Best New Artist at at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In her acceptance speech, the 23-year-old “New Rules” singer threw a little shade at Grammy President Neil Portnow.

“I guess this year we really stepped up,” Dua said in her speech.

Dua‘s “stepped up” comments were a direct dig at Neil‘s comments last year when he said women “who have the creativity in their hearts and souls” need to “step up.”

Watch her acceptance speech below!