Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Backstage at Grammys 2019 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Backstage at Grammys 2019 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 11:52 pm

Dua Lipa Gives Powerful Speech Accepting Best New Artist at Grammys 2019 - Watch Here!

Dua Lipa Gives Powerful Speech Accepting Best New Artist at Grammys 2019 - Watch Here!

Dua Lipa is overcome with emotions as she wins the award for Best New Artist at at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In her acceptance speech, the 23-year-old “New Rules” singer threw a little shade at Grammy President Neil Portnow.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa

“I guess this year we really stepped up,” Dua said in her speech.

Dua‘s “stepped up” comments were a direct dig at Neil‘s comments last year when he said women “who have the creativity in their hearts and souls” need to “step up.”

Watch her acceptance speech below!
Just Jared on Facebook
dua lipa wins best new artist at grammys 01
dua lipa wins best new artist at grammys 02
dua lipa wins best new artist at grammys 03
dua lipa wins best new artist at grammys 04
dua lipa wins best new artist at grammys 05
dua lipa wins best new artist at grammys 06
dua lipa wins best new artist at grammys 07
dua lipa wins best new artist at grammys 08
dua lipa wins best new artist at grammys 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys, Dua Lipa, Grammys, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr