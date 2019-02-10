Ellie Goulding & Dua Lipa Arrive in Style for Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party!

Ellie Goulding rocks a super cool suit as she arrives at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant on Saturday night (February 9) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Joining the 32-year-old singer on the red carpet was “No Rules” singer Dua Lipa – who rocked a bright, blue dress for the occasion.

Inside the event, Dua was spotted getting cozy with boyfriend Isaac Carew.

Other guests at the party included Tori Kelly and husband Andre Murillo, Charlie Puth, Julia Michaels, and St. Vincent.

FYI: Julia is wearing an Adriana Iglesias gown. Tori is wearing a Raisa & Vanessa top and skirt with a L’Afshar bag.

