Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 2:48 am

Ellie Goulding & Dua Lipa Arrive in Style for Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party!

Ellie Goulding rocks a super cool suit as she arrives at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant on Saturday night (February 9) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Joining the 32-year-old singer on the red carpet was “No Rules” singer Dua Lipa – who rocked a bright, blue dress for the occasion.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellie Goulding

Inside the event, Dua was spotted getting cozy with boyfriend Isaac Carew.

Other guests at the party included Tori Kelly and husband Andre Murillo, Charlie Puth, Julia Michaels, and St. Vincent.

FYI: Julia is wearing an Adriana Iglesias gown. Tori is wearing a Raisa & Vanessa top and skirt with a L’Afshar bag.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
