Every Celeb at Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

The guest list for Jennifer Aniston‘s 50th birthday party had as many stars as most Oscars and Golden Globes parties and we’re recapping the event with a massive photo gallery, plus the full list of stars in attendance.
The big surprise of the night was when Jen‘s ex-husband Brad Pitt showed up for the event. Fans rightfully freaked out on social media because of the possible reunion. The couple shares a lot of history and don’t forget, there was no social media when they split back in 2005!
Jennifer‘s actual birthday is on Monday (February 11), but she celebrated on Saturday (February 9) with a big bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.
Barbra Streisand
Brad Pitt
Chelsea Handler
Cindy Crawford
David Arquette
David Foster
David Spade
Demi Moore
Derek Blasberg
Diane Keaton
Ellen DeGeneres
George Clooney (with wife Amal)
Gwyneth Paltrow
Heather Parry
James Brolin
Jason Bateman (with wife Amanda Anka)
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Meyer
John Mayer
Jon Hamm
Kate Hudson (with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa)
Katy Perry
Laura Dern
Lisa Kudrow
Orlando Bloom
Rande Gerber
Reese Witherspoon (with husband Jim Toth)
Robert Downey Jr. (with wife Susan)
Sandra Bullock (with Bryan Randall)
Tom Ford
