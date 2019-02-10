Every Celeb at Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

The guest list for Jennifer Aniston‘s 50th birthday party had as many stars as most Oscars and Golden Globes parties and we’re recapping the event with a massive photo gallery, plus the full list of stars in attendance.

The big surprise of the night was when Jen‘s ex-husband Brad Pitt showed up for the event. Fans rightfully freaked out on social media because of the possible reunion. The couple shares a lot of history and don’t forget, there was no social media when they split back in 2005!

Jennifer‘s actual birthday is on Monday (February 11), but she celebrated on Saturday (February 9) with a big bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

Barbra Streisand

Brad Pitt

Chelsea Handler

Cindy Crawford

David Arquette

David Foster

David Spade

Demi Moore

Derek Blasberg

Diane Keaton

Ellen DeGeneres

George Clooney (with wife Amal)

Gwyneth Paltrow

Heather Parry

James Brolin

Jason Bateman (with wife Amanda Anka)

Jennifer Meyer

John Mayer

Jon Hamm

Kate Hudson (with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa)

Katy Perry

Laura Dern

Lisa Kudrow

Orlando Bloom

Rande Gerber

Reese Witherspoon (with husband Jim Toth)

Robert Downey Jr. (with wife Susan)

Sandra Bullock (with Bryan Randall)

Tom Ford

