Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard & Wife Hayley Expecting Second Child!

Tyler Hubbard is going to be a father of two!

The 32-year-old Florida Georgia Line musician and wife Hayley revealed that they were expecting their second child.

The couple announced the exciting news while they stepped out for Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Party on Saturday night (February 9).

This will be the second child for Tyler and Hayley. They welcomed daughter Olivia back in December 2017.

The couple will be welcoming their second child in August.

Congrats to the happy family!