Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 1:14 am

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard & Wife Hayley Expecting Second Child!

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard & Wife Hayley Expecting Second Child!

Tyler Hubbard is going to be a father of two!

The 32-year-old Florida Georgia Line musician and wife Hayley revealed that they were expecting their second child.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Florida Georgia Line

The couple announced the exciting news while they stepped out for Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Party on Saturday night (February 9).

This will be the second child for Tyler and Hayley. They welcomed daughter Olivia back in December 2017.

The couple will be welcoming their second child in August.

Congrats to the happy family!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Florida Georgia Line, Hayley Stommel, Pregnant, Pregnant Celebrities, Tyler Hubbard

