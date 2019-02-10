George & Amal Clooney Are All Smiles After Celebrating Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday!
George and Amal Clooney are having so much fun celebrating their friend Jennifer Aniston‘s 50th birthday!
The married couple were spotted smiling and laughing while heading out of the star-studded bash on Saturday night (February 9) at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.
So many celebs attended the celebration, including Jennifer‘s ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Other guests at the event included Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sandra Bullock.
