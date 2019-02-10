Top Stories
Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 12:04 pm

George & Amal Clooney Are All Smiles After Celebrating Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday!

George & Amal Clooney Are All Smiles After Celebrating Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday!

George and Amal Clooney are having so much fun celebrating their friend Jennifer Aniston‘s 50th birthday!

The married couple were spotted smiling and laughing while heading out of the star-studded bash on Saturday night (February 9) at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of George Clooney

So many celebs attended the celebration, including Jennifer‘s ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Other guests at the event included Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sandra Bullock.

Click here to see every celeb who partied the night away with Jennifer!
Photos: Backgrid
