Giuliana Rancic Shows Some Skin on Grammys 2019 Red Carpet

Giuliana Rancic and Brad Goreski arrive at the 2019 Grammy Awards!

The 44-year-old E! News co-anchor and the 41-year-old Fashion Police co-host stepped out for the event held on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Giuliana showed some skin in a long black dress with a sheer side, and Brad looked dapper in a black and white tux with a leopard-print lapel.

They were joined by Jeannie Mai and Tanya Rad.

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!

FYI: Giuliana is wearing Tom Ford.

10+ pictures inside of Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski. and more at the event…