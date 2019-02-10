Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 7:03 pm

Giuliana Rancic Shows Some Skin on Grammys 2019 Red Carpet

Giuliana Rancic Shows Some Skin on Grammys 2019 Red Carpet

Giuliana Rancic and Brad Goreski arrive at the 2019 Grammy Awards!

The 44-year-old E! News co-anchor and the 41-year-old Fashion Police co-host stepped out for the event held on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Giuliana showed some skin in a long black dress with a sheer side, and Brad looked dapper in a black and white tux with a leopard-print lapel.

They were joined by Jeannie Mai and Tanya Rad.

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!

FYI: Giuliana is wearing Tom Ford.

10+ pictures inside of Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski. and more at the event…

