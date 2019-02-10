Top Stories
Sun, 10 February 2019 at 1:32 pm

Glenn Close Gets Jonathan Pryce's Support at BAFTAs 2019!

Glenn Close Gets Jonathan Pryce's Support at BAFTAs 2019!

Glenn Close walks the red carpet at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 71-year-old actress was joined at the event by her The Wife co-star Jonathan Pryce.

Glenn is nominated tonight for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in the film. She is up against The Favourite‘s Olivia Colman, WidowsViola Davis, A Star Is Born‘s Lady Gaga, and Can You Ever Forgive Me?‘s Melissa McCarthy.

FYI: Glenn is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress.
