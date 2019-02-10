Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 11:15 pm

Grammys Best Dressed 2019 - The Top Outfits Revealed!

Next Slide »

Grammys Best Dressed 2019 - The Top Outfits Revealed!

The Grammy Awards always have some of the best fashion as stars usually take risks and don’t necessarily dress the way they’ll dress for other shows.

There were a lot of great looks seen on the red carpet and inside the Staples Center during the 2019 Grammys on Sunday (February 10) in Los Angeles.

Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus both wowed in all of the outfits that they wore throughout the night.

Ariana Grande didn’t even go to the show, but she showed fans the dress she was planning on wearing if she were to attend.

Click through the slideshow to see the best dressed stars at the Grammys…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Alfredo Flores
Posted to: 2019 Grammys, Best Dressed, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr