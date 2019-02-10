Grammys Best Dressed 2019 - The Top Outfits Revealed!

The Grammy Awards always have some of the best fashion as stars usually take risks and don’t necessarily dress the way they’ll dress for other shows.

There were a lot of great looks seen on the red carpet and inside the Staples Center during the 2019 Grammys on Sunday (February 10) in Los Angeles.

Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus both wowed in all of the outfits that they wore throughout the night.

Ariana Grande didn’t even go to the show, but she showed fans the dress she was planning on wearing if she were to attend.

Click through the slideshow to see the best dressed stars at the Grammys…