H.E.R. Glitters for 'Hard Place' Performance at Grammys 2019

H.E.R. takes the stage to belt out her song “Hard Place” at the 2019 Grammy Awards!

The 21-year-old singer attended the event held on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

H.E.R. won her first Grammy earlier in the night for Best R&B Performance for “Best Part” featuring Daniel Caesar.

She is also nominated for Album of the Year and Best R&B Album for H.E.R. as well as Best New Artist.

Additionally, she received a nomination for Best R&B Song for “Focus.”

