Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 10:12 pm

H.E.R. Glitters for 'Hard Place' Performance at Grammys 2019

H.E.R. Glitters for 'Hard Place' Performance at Grammys 2019

H.E.R. takes the stage to belt out her song “Hard Place” at the 2019 Grammy Awards!

The 21-year-old singer attended the event held on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

H.E.R. won her first Grammy earlier in the night for Best R&B Performance for “Best Part” featuring Daniel Caesar.

She is also nominated for Album of the Year and Best R&B Album for H.E.R. as well as Best New Artist.

Additionally, she received a nomination for Best R&B Song for “Focus.”

You can watch a video from her performance here!

15+ pictures inside of H.E.R. at the event…

