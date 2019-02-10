Top Stories
Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 8:51 am

Halsey's 'SNL' - Watch Every Skit & Performance!

Halsey hosted her first-ever episode of Saturday Night Live on Saturday (February 10), and we have all of her sketches here for you to enjoy!

The 24-year-old “Without Me” music star was also the musical guest of the evening, and performed “Eastside” and “Without Me.”

She also starred in skits including “Riverdale,” a spoof of the hit series centering around filming the dramatic season finale, which keeps getting interrupted by a noisy corpse (Pete Davidson).

You can watch her monologue, and all of the sketches of the evening, below!
