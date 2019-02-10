Sun, 10 February 2019 at 8:03 pm
Heidi Klum Wows in White Mini Dress at Grammys 2019
Heidi Klum steps out for the 2019 Grammy Awards!
The 45-year-old model attended the event held on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
She slayed in an elaborate white mini dress with silver accents and heels.
The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!
FYI: Heidi is wearing Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
