Host Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Couple Up for Grammys 2019

Alicia Keys goes for a fresh-faced look on the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet!

The 38-year-old “No One” singer and husband Swizz Beatz, 40, teamed up for the event held on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Alicia wowed in a plunging red dress with a statement necklace, and Swizz matched her in a black suit with red accents and red-tinted glasses.

Fifteen-time Grammy winner Alicia is hosting the show this year, and Swizz is presenting. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!