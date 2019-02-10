Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 7:21 pm

Host Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Couple Up for Grammys 2019

Host Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Couple Up for Grammys 2019

Alicia Keys goes for a fresh-faced look on the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet!

The 38-year-old “No One” singer and husband Swizz Beatz, 40, teamed up for the event held on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alicia Keys

Alicia wowed in a plunging red dress with a statement necklace, and Swizz matched her in a black suit with red accents and red-tinted glasses.

Fifteen-time Grammy winner Alicia is hosting the show this year, and Swizz is presenting. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!
Just Jared on Facebook
host alicia keys and swizz beatz couple up for grammys 2019 01
host alicia keys and swizz beatz couple up for grammys 2019 02
host alicia keys and swizz beatz couple up for grammys 2019 03
host alicia keys and swizz beatz couple up for grammys 2019 04
host alicia keys and swizz beatz couple up for grammys 2019 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys, Alicia Keys, Grammys, Swizz Beatz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr