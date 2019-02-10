Jack Antonoff & St. Vincent Pose With Their Best Rock Song Grammy at Grammys 2019!

Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent are winners!

The 34-year-old and 36-year-old musicians posed together with their Grammy at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Jack and St. Vincent won Best Rock Song for “Masseducation,” the title track off of St. Vincent‘s latest studio album. The album also won Best Recording Package. St. Vincent is also set to perform during the show.

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!

FYI: Jack is wearing a Prada tux.