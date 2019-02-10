Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 7:50 pm

James Blake & Jameela Jamil Couple Up for Grammys 2019

James Blake & Jameela Jamil Couple Up for Grammys 2019

James Blake is supported by girlfriend Jameela Jamil on the red carpet as they arrive at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actor looked handsome in a black, plaid suit while the 32-year-old The Good Place actress went pretty in a red and pink dress for the show.

James already won one award tonight – Best Rap Performance – for his song “King’s Dead.” The song is also nominated for Best Rap Song.

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!
