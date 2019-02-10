Janelle Monae Glitters in Gold Headpiece at Grammys 2019

Janelle Monae gives off angelic vibes at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The 33-year-old “Make Me Feel” singer hit the red carpet at the event held on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

She paired her white and purple dress, reminiscent of an elegant bird, with matching purple pumps, a gold and white headpiece, and an assortment of jewelry, styling her hair into a long braid.

Besides performing tonight, Janelle‘s Dirty Computer is also nominated for Album of the Year, and her song “Pynk” is up for Best Music Video.

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!

I’m rooting for all the women !!! #grammys — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) February 10, 2019

FYI: Janelle is wearing Jean Paul Gaultier.