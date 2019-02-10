Jennifer Aniston 'Debated' Inviting Brad Pitt to Her Party, But Was 'Very Happy' He Attended!

If you missed the news, it was discovered that Brad Pitt attended his ex wife Jennifer Aniston‘s 50th birthday party over the weekend and now a source is speaking out about it!

“Basically, every single person who Jen loves attended. That included Brad,” a source told People. “The party was a celebration of Jen’s life.”

The source continued, “Brad, for long, was a very important part of Jen’s life. She debated back and forth with friends if she should invite him. She was very happy that he showed up. Many of his close friends were at the party too.”

“They hugged and chatted for a bit, but Jen was busy making sure all of her other guests had an amazing time,” the source added.

