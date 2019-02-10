Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 11:15 pm

Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Motown During Grammys 2019!

Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Motown During Grammys 2019!

Jennifer Lopez slays the stage during her performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old entertainer donned several sparkling outfits as she hit the stage to pay tribute to Motown.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Some of the songs included Jen‘s medley included “Dancing in the Streets,” “Mr. Postman,” “Money (That’s What I Want),” “Do You Love Me,” “My Girl” with Smokey Robinson, “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” with Alicia Keys, “War (What Is It Good for),” “Square Biz,” and “Another Star” with Ne-Yo.

10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez‘s performance…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez pays tribute to motown during grammys 2019 01
jennifer lopez pays tribute to motown during grammys 2019 02
jennifer lopez pays tribute to motown during grammys 2019 03
jennifer lopez pays tribute to motown during grammys 2019 04
jennifer lopez pays tribute to motown during grammys 2019 05
jennifer lopez pays tribute to motown during grammys 2019 06
jennifer lopez pays tribute to motown during grammys 2019 07
jennifer lopez pays tribute to motown during grammys 2019 08
jennifer lopez pays tribute to motown during grammys 2019 09
jennifer lopez pays tribute to motown during grammys 2019 10
jennifer lopez pays tribute to motown during grammys 2019 11
jennifer lopez pays tribute to motown during grammys 2019 12
jennifer lopez pays tribute to motown during grammys 2019 13
jennifer lopez pays tribute to motown during grammys 2019 14
jennifer lopez pays tribute to motown during grammys 2019 15
jennifer lopez pays tribute to motown during grammys 2019 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys, Grammys, Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, Smokey Robinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr