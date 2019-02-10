Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Motown During Grammys 2019!
Jennifer Lopez slays the stage during her performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The 49-year-old entertainer donned several sparkling outfits as she hit the stage to pay tribute to Motown.
Some of the songs included Jen‘s medley included “Dancing in the Streets,” “Mr. Postman,” “Money (That’s What I Want),” “Do You Love Me,” “My Girl” with Smokey Robinson, “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” with Alicia Keys, “War (What Is It Good for),” “Square Biz,” and “Another Star” with Ne-Yo.
