Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 11:36 pm

Jennifer Lopez Makes Three Outfit Changes During Grammys 2019 Performance!

Jennifer Lopez Makes Three Outfit Changes During Grammys 2019 Performance!

Check out all of Jennifer Lopez‘s outfit changes during her 2019 Grammy Awards performance!

The 49-year-old singer slayed on stage while paying tribute to Motown at the event held on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

She was joined by Smokey Robinson, Alicia Keys, and Ne-Yo.

Jennifer‘s outfits included a black sequin look with black and white feathers, bedazzled tights, and over-the-knee black boots; a plunging, bedazzled, silver bodysuit; and a short pink feathery ensemble with heeled silver booties.

Get a closer look in our gallery below!

ICYMI, see Jennifer on the red carpet with Alex Rodriguez, and sharing a powerful moment on stage during the opening.

25+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez on stage…

