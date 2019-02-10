Jennifer Lopez Makes Three Outfit Changes During Grammys 2019 Performance!
Check out all of Jennifer Lopez‘s outfit changes during her 2019 Grammy Awards performance!
The 49-year-old singer slayed on stage while paying tribute to Motown at the event held on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez
She was joined by Smokey Robinson, Alicia Keys, and Ne-Yo.
Jennifer‘s outfits included a black sequin look with black and white feathers, bedazzled tights, and over-the-knee black boots; a plunging, bedazzled, silver bodysuit; and a short pink feathery ensemble with heeled silver booties.
Get a closer look in our gallery below!
ICYMI, see Jennifer on the red carpet with Alex Rodriguez, and sharing a powerful moment on stage during the opening.
25+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez on stage…