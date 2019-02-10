Jennifer Lopez Makes Three Outfit Changes During Grammys 2019 Performance!

Check out all of Jennifer Lopez‘s outfit changes during her 2019 Grammy Awards performance!

The 49-year-old singer slayed on stage while paying tribute to Motown at the event held on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

She was joined by Smokey Robinson, Alicia Keys, and Ne-Yo.

Jennifer‘s outfits included a black sequin look with black and white feathers, bedazzled tights, and over-the-knee black boots; a plunging, bedazzled, silver bodysuit; and a short pink feathery ensemble with heeled silver booties.

