Top Stories
Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 10:30 am

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh Open Up About Season 2 of 'Killing Eve'

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh Open Up About Season 2 of 'Killing Eve'

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are opening up about Season 2 of their hit show, Killing Eve.

The two co-stars joined executive producer/writer Emerald Fennel, Fiona Shaw and executive producer Sally Woodward-Gentle at the 2019 Winter TCA Press Tour on Saturday (February 9) in Pasadena, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sandra Oh

During the panel, Sandra and Jodie opened up about the shocking end of the show’s first season (warning – spoilers ahead!) and what to expect from the next season, which premieres in April.

“I think what is most interesting about Eve stabbing Villanelle at the end of series one is Villanelle’s reaction to that and how she perceives that. I think it affects them and changes them in a way that neither of them are quite expecting,” Jodie explained.

“You see them [both] vulnerable in slightly different ways. Because they’ve crossed a line and there’s kind of no going back. We have a lot of energy at the beginning of the series that pushes both them into a different place of vulnerability,” added Sandra.

Season 2 will also introduce a new assassin.

“Suddenly there’s someone between them for the first time,” teased Emerald.
Just Jared on Facebook
killing eve tca tour february 2019 01
killing eve tca tour february 2019 02
killing eve tca tour february 2019 03
killing eve tca tour february 2019 04
killing eve tca tour february 2019 05
killing eve tca tour february 2019 06
killing eve tca tour february 2019 07
killing eve tca tour february 2019 08
killing eve tca tour february 2019 09
killing eve tca tour february 2019 10
killing eve tca tour february 2019 11
killing eve tca tour february 2019 12
killing eve tca tour february 2019 13
killing eve tca tour february 2019 14
killing eve tca tour february 2019 15
killing eve tca tour february 2019 16
killing eve tca tour february 2019 17
killing eve tca tour february 2019 18
killing eve tca tour february 2019 19
killing eve tca tour february 2019 20

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2019 Winter TCA Tour, Emerald Fennel, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, Sally Woodward-Gentle, Sandra Oh

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr