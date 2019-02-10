Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh Open Up About Season 2 of 'Killing Eve'

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are opening up about Season 2 of their hit show, Killing Eve.

The two co-stars joined executive producer/writer Emerald Fennel, Fiona Shaw and executive producer Sally Woodward-Gentle at the 2019 Winter TCA Press Tour on Saturday (February 9) in Pasadena, Calif.

During the panel, Sandra and Jodie opened up about the shocking end of the show’s first season (warning – spoilers ahead!) and what to expect from the next season, which premieres in April.

“I think what is most interesting about Eve stabbing Villanelle at the end of series one is Villanelle’s reaction to that and how she perceives that. I think it affects them and changes them in a way that neither of them are quite expecting,” Jodie explained.

“You see them [both] vulnerable in slightly different ways. Because they’ve crossed a line and there’s kind of no going back. We have a lot of energy at the beginning of the series that pushes both them into a different place of vulnerability,” added Sandra.

Season 2 will also introduce a new assassin.

“Suddenly there’s someone between them for the first time,” teased Emerald.