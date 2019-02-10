Josh Dallas Really Wants to Know Answers for 'Manifest' Spoilers

Josh Dallas may be one of the stars of NBC’s show Manifest, but that doesn’t mean he knows what will happen in the future of the series.

The 40-year-old actor opened up while joining the cast for a screening of the show at 2019 SCAD aTVfest on Saturday (February 9) in Atlanta, Georgia.

Josh was joined by showrunner Jeff Rake and co-stars J.R. Ramirez, Athena Karkanis, Parveen Kaur, and Melissa Roxburgh.

“It’s so important that everything else in the show play as real as possible,” Jeff said about planning out episodes (via EW). “Assuming this one crazy thing happened, how would the real world deal with it? And how would the characters interact? I hope that at home if you watch this show, you’re able to ask yourself, ‘What would I do? Would I react that way?’ That’s how we approach every episode.”

“I thought starting out it would be a good idea for me as an actor,” Josh added. “Now I just really want to know [what happens next].”