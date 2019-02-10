K-Pop Group BTS Looks Handsome on the Red Carpet at Grammys 2019
The members of BTS are shining bright on the red carpet!
The seven members of the popular Korean pop group – RM, V, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin and Jin – posed for pictures while arriving at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The boys are set to present during the evening’s ceremony. They were also nominated for Best Recording Package for Love Yourself: Tear.
FYI: RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook and Suga are wearing Jaybaekcouture. J-Hope is wearing Kimseoryong.
The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!