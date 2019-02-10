Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 7:15 pm

K-Pop Group BTS Looks Handsome on the Red Carpet at Grammys 2019

K-Pop Group BTS Looks Handsome on the Red Carpet at Grammys 2019

The members of BTS are shining bright on the red carpet!

The seven members of the popular Korean pop group – RM, V, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin and Jin – posed for pictures while arriving at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

The boys are set to present during the evening’s ceremony. They were also nominated for Best Recording Package for Love Yourself: Tear.

FYI: RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook and Suga are wearing Jaybaekcouture. J-Hope is wearing Kimseoryong.

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!
Just Jared on Facebook
bts grammys february 2019 01
bts grammys february 2019 02
bts grammys february 2019 03
bts grammys february 2019 04
bts grammys february 2019 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2019 Grammys, BTS, Grammys, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rm, Suga, v

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr