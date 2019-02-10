Kacey Musgraves Picks Up Two Grammys Before the Main Show!

Kacey Musgraves hits the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old country singer, who has two Grammys to her name already, added two more during the pre-show.

Kacey picked up the awards for Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy” and Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies.” She is also up for Best Country Album and also Album of the Year for Golden Hour. Those categories will be announced during the main show.

Make sure to tune in during the show for Kacey‘s performance of “Rainbow.”