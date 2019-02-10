Kacey Musgraves Thanks Husband Ruston Kelly in Grammys 2019 Acceptance Speech - Watch Here!

Kacey Musgraves is sending her love to her husband Ruston Kelly at the 2019 Grammy Awards!

The 30-year-old singer took to the stage to accept the award for Best Country Solo Performance for her song “Butterflies” during the awards show.

During her speech, Kacey thanked husband Ruston for always being there for her.

“I wouldn’t have made this album if I hadn’t met you and the way you opened my heart, so thank you so much,” Kacey said.

Kacey and Ruston tied the knot back in October 2017.

Watch her acceptance speech below!