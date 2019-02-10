Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Backstage at Grammys 2019 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Backstage at Grammys 2019 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 11:59 pm

Kacey Musgraves Wins Album of the Year at Grammys 2019!

Kacey Musgraves Wins Album of the Year at Grammys 2019!

Kacey Musgraves accepts her award for Album of the Year on stage at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old country singer beat out seven other artists for the top prize of the night. This is the first year that there are eight nominees in the category!

“Thank you for championing [my music],” she said during her acceptance speech. “I would have nothing without songs. To me, it’s all about the songs.”

Kacey won the award for her album Golden Hour. She won four awards during the night, including one other in the main show.

Make sure to check out the full list of winners!

10+ pictures inside of Kacey Musgraves accepting her award…

Just Jared on Facebook
kacey musgraves wins album of the year grammys 2019 01
kacey musgraves wins album of the year grammys 2019 02
kacey musgraves wins album of the year grammys 2019 03
kacey musgraves wins album of the year grammys 2019 04
kacey musgraves wins album of the year grammys 2019 05
kacey musgraves wins album of the year grammys 2019 06
kacey musgraves wins album of the year grammys 2019 07
kacey musgraves wins album of the year grammys 2019 08
kacey musgraves wins album of the year grammys 2019 09
kacey musgraves wins album of the year grammys 2019 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys, Grammys, Kacey Musgraves

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr