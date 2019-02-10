Kacey Musgraves Wins Album of the Year at Grammys 2019!

Kacey Musgraves accepts her award for Album of the Year on stage at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old country singer beat out seven other artists for the top prize of the night. This is the first year that there are eight nominees in the category!

“Thank you for championing [my music],” she said during her acceptance speech. “I would have nothing without songs. To me, it’s all about the songs.”

Kacey won the award for her album Golden Hour. She won four awards during the night, including one other in the main show.

