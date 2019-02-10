Kane Brown & Wife Katelyn Jae Step Out for Grammys 2019

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae hit the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old country singer looked handsome in a black suit with a gold-printed shirt while his wife went pretty in a burgundy dress for the awards show.

Kane and Katelyn just tied the knot back in October.

Kane will be hitting the stage tonight for a performance.

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!