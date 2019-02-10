Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 7:13 pm

Kane Brown & Wife Katelyn Jae Step Out for Grammys 2019

Kane Brown & Wife Katelyn Jae Step Out for Grammys 2019

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae hit the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old country singer looked handsome in a black suit with a gold-printed shirt while his wife went pretty in a burgundy dress for the awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kane Brown

Kane and Katelyn just tied the knot back in October.

Kane will be hitting the stage tonight for a performance.

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!
Just Jared on Facebook
kane brown wife katelyn jae step out for grammys 01
kane brown wife katelyn jae step out for grammys 02
kane brown wife katelyn jae step out for grammys 03
kane brown wife katelyn jae step out for grammys 04
kane brown wife katelyn jae step out for grammys 05
kane brown wife katelyn jae step out for grammys 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys, Grammys, Kane Brown, Katelyn Jae

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr