Kate Middleton Looks Stunning in One Shoulder Dress at BAFTAs 2019 with Prince William
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and her husband Prince William make a royal arrival to the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.
The 37-year-old Duchess chose a white, one shouldered gown for the special occasion. The royal couple attend the BAFTAs every year to celebrate the best in film.
FYI: Duchess Kate is wearing Princess Diana‘s earrings.
