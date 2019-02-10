Top Stories
Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Katherine Schwarzenegger Picks Up Boxes of Pizza on National Pizza Day!

Katherine Schwarzenegger Picks Up Boxes of Pizza on National Pizza Day!

Katherine Schwarzenegger is serious about National Pizza Day!

The 29-year-old author was spotted picking up three boxes of pizza on National Pizza Day on Friday (February 9) from La Scala in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Katherine and fiance Chris Pratt announced their engagement back in January.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️” Chris captioned his sweet post with Katherine on Instagram.
