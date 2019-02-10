Top Stories
Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 2:10 am

Kenan Thompson Teaches Politicians Why Blackface is Wrong on 'SNL' - Watch Now

Kenan Thompson Teaches Politicians Why Blackface is Wrong on 'SNL' - Watch Now

Kenan Thompson is here to explain to you why blackface is not appropriate, either then or now.

In a sketch on Saturday Night Live, which was a response to Virginia Senator Ralph Northam‘s blackface scandal, Kenan played a politician who held an emergency meeting with Virginia state representatives.

Host and musical guest Halsey joined cast members Pete Davidson, Beck Bennett, Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, Cecily Strong, and Kyle Mooney in playing reps who all have done blackface in the past and can’t comprehend why it was wrong.

“I have a question. What if you’re half black?” Halsey asks. Kenan responds, “Oh, well, I mean it’s still offensive, but I guess if you’re biracial there’s a different connotation.”

Halsey, who is half black, then responds, “Oh, no, no, no. Not biracial. One year my costume was to be both Michael Jacksons so I only did half blackface.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Halsey, Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr