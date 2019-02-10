Kenan Thompson Teaches Politicians Why Blackface is Wrong on 'SNL' - Watch Now

Kenan Thompson is here to explain to you why blackface is not appropriate, either then or now.

In a sketch on Saturday Night Live, which was a response to Virginia Senator Ralph Northam‘s blackface scandal, Kenan played a politician who held an emergency meeting with Virginia state representatives.

Host and musical guest Halsey joined cast members Pete Davidson, Beck Bennett, Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, Cecily Strong, and Kyle Mooney in playing reps who all have done blackface in the past and can’t comprehend why it was wrong.

“I have a question. What if you’re half black?” Halsey asks. Kenan responds, “Oh, well, I mean it’s still offensive, but I guess if you’re biracial there’s a different connotation.”

Halsey, who is half black, then responds, “Oh, no, no, no. Not biracial. One year my costume was to be both Michael Jacksons so I only did half blackface.”