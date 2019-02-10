Top Stories
Sun, 10 February 2019 at 9:13 am

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Enjoy a Romantic Sushi Date Night in Calabasas

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Enjoy a Romantic Sushi Date Night in Calabasas

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are having a nice night out to themselves.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star and the 41-year-old Ye rapper were seen together on a romantic sushi date night on Saturday evening (February 9) in Calabasas, Calif.

Kim and Kanye are expecting a fourth child, a baby boy, via surrogate this year.

“I was kind of stressing, because my house is so full,” Kim explained during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “but I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents.”
