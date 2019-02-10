Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Enjoy a Romantic Sushi Date Night in Calabasas
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are having a nice night out to themselves.
The 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star and the 41-year-old Ye rapper were seen together on a romantic sushi date night on Saturday evening (February 9) in Calabasas, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian
Kim and Kanye are expecting a fourth child, a baby boy, via surrogate this year.
“I was kind of stressing, because my house is so full,” Kim explained during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “but I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents.”