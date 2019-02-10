Top Stories
Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 3:12 am

Kylie Jenner Supports Travis Scott at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party!

Kylie Jenner Supports Travis Scott at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party!

Kylie Jenner cozies up to boyfriend Travis Scott as they arrive at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant on Saturday night (February 9) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 21-year-old makeup mogul looked red hot in a silk red gown with a high slit as the 26-year-old rapper looked handsome in a black suit.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

Also stepping out for the event was Kylie‘s dad Caitlyn Jenner and close friend Sophia Hutchins.

Inside the event, Travis hit the stage for the first performance of the night.

Watch him perform “Goosebumps “below!

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
kylie jenner supports travis scott at clive davis pre grammys party 01
kylie jenner supports travis scott at clive davis pre grammys party 02
kylie jenner supports travis scott at clive davis pre grammys party 03
kylie jenner supports travis scott at clive davis pre grammys party 04
kylie jenner supports travis scott at clive davis pre grammys party 05
kylie jenner supports travis scott at clive davis pre grammys party 06
kylie jenner supports travis scott at clive davis pre grammys party 07
kylie jenner supports travis scott at clive davis pre grammys party 08
kylie jenner supports travis scott at clive davis pre grammys party 09
kylie jenner supports travis scott at clive davis pre grammys party 10
kylie jenner supports travis scott at clive davis pre grammys party 11
kylie jenner supports travis scott at clive davis pre grammys party 12
kylie jenner supports travis scott at clive davis pre grammys party 13
kylie jenner supports travis scott at clive davis pre grammys party 14
kylie jenner supports travis scott at clive davis pre grammys party 15
kylie jenner supports travis scott at clive davis pre grammys party 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys Weekend, Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Sophia Hutchins, Travis Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr