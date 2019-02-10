Kylie Jenner Supports Travis Scott at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party!

Kylie Jenner cozies up to boyfriend Travis Scott as they arrive at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant on Saturday night (February 9) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 21-year-old makeup mogul looked red hot in a silk red gown with a high slit as the 26-year-old rapper looked handsome in a black suit.

Also stepping out for the event was Kylie‘s dad Caitlyn Jenner and close friend Sophia Hutchins.

Inside the event, Travis hit the stage for the first performance of the night.

Watch him perform “Goosebumps “below!

Travis Scott delivers the first performance of the night at Clive Davis' pre #GRAMMYs party (Watch) @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/BcKDOrlBVY — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2019

