Lady Gaga Shines in Silver on Grammys 2019 Red Carpet Ahead of 'Shallow' Performance!

Lady Gaga has arrived!

The 32-year-old star looked stunning as she posed for pictures at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Gaga posed alongside her collaborators Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando, and Mark Ronson.

If you don’t know, Gaga is a multiple nominee this evening and has already enjoyed a few wins! Be sure to check out the list of winners so far.

Gaga will be taking the stage during the show to perform “Shallow,” the hit song from A Star Is Born.

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!