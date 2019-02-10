Top Stories
Sun, 10 February 2019 at 7:08 pm

Leon Bridges & PJ Morton Tie For Best Traditional R&B Performance at Grammys 2019!

Leon Bridges and PJ Morton just tied at the 2019 Grammy Awards!

The two musicians stepped out at the award ceremony on Sunday evening (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Leon looked sharp in a custom yellow painted corduroy suit paired with a white hat.

During the event, Leon and PJ took home the award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” and “How Deep Is Your Love,” respectively.

Congratulations to Leon and PJ!

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!
