Little Big Town Hits the Red Carpet at Grammys 2019

Little Big Town is looking sharp all together on the red carpet!

The country music group – consisting of Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet – posed together on the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The group is also set to perform during the ceremony, including a performance with Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus in tribute to Dolly Parton.

The group was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, as well as Best Country Song.

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!

FYI: Philip is wearing J Brand pants and The Frye Company‘s shoes. Jimi is wearing J Brand pants. Kimberly is wearing Norman Silverman diamonds.