Maren Morris is Joined by Husband Ryan Hurd at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party

Maren Morris poses alongside husband Ryan Hurd as Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant on Saturday night (February 9) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old country singer looked super chic in a sparkling, striped dress as she stepped out for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maren Morris

Other musicians at the party included Jack Antonoff, songwriter Ryan Tedder, and Linda Perry and wife Sara Gilbert.

You can listen to Maren‘s new song “Common” here!

FYI: Maren is wearing a Giamba dress, Brian Atwood shoes, Kallati Jewelry earrings, and rings by Vram and Shee while carrying a Marzook bag. Ryan‘s jacket, pants, and shoes are by Armani while wearing a Paul Smith shirt, John Hardy necklace, David Yurman cufflinks and a Cartier at Beladora watch.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the party…