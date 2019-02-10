Top Stories
Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 4:07 am

Maren Morris is Joined by Husband Ryan Hurd at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party

Maren Morris is Joined by Husband Ryan Hurd at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party

Maren Morris poses alongside husband Ryan Hurd as Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant on Saturday night (February 9) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old country singer looked super chic in a sparkling, striped dress as she stepped out for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maren Morris

Other musicians at the party included Jack Antonoff, songwriter Ryan Tedder, and Linda Perry and wife Sara Gilbert.

You can listen to Maren‘s new song “Common” here!

FYI: Maren is wearing a Giamba dress, Brian Atwood shoes, Kallati Jewelry earrings, and rings by Vram and Shee while carrying a Marzook bag. Ryan‘s jacket, pants, and shoes are by Armani while wearing a Paul Smith shirt, John Hardy necklace, David Yurman cufflinks and a Cartier at Beladora watch.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
maren morris ryan hurd at clive davis pre grammys party 01
maren morris ryan hurd at clive davis pre grammys party 02
maren morris ryan hurd at clive davis pre grammys party 03
maren morris ryan hurd at clive davis pre grammys party 04
maren morris ryan hurd at clive davis pre grammys party 05
maren morris ryan hurd at clive davis pre grammys party 06
maren morris ryan hurd at clive davis pre grammys party 07
maren morris ryan hurd at clive davis pre grammys party 08
maren morris ryan hurd at clive davis pre grammys party 09
maren morris ryan hurd at clive davis pre grammys party 10
maren morris ryan hurd at clive davis pre grammys party 11
maren morris ryan hurd at clive davis pre grammys party 12
maren morris ryan hurd at clive davis pre grammys party 13
maren morris ryan hurd at clive davis pre grammys party 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys Weekend, Jack Antonoff, Linda Perry, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Ryan Tedder, Sara Gilbert

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr