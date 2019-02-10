Margot Robbie Has a Haute Couture Moment at BAFTAs 2019

Margot Robbie looks absolutely gorgeous while arriving on the carpet at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 28-year-old actress is up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in the movie Mary Queen of Scots.

Margot is nominated against Vice‘s Amy Adams, First Man‘s Claire Foy, and The Favourite‘s Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

FYI: Margot is wearing a Chanel Haute Couture gown.

