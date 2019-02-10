Top Stories
Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 2:20 pm

Margot Robbie Has a Haute Couture Moment at BAFTAs 2019

Margot Robbie Has a Haute Couture Moment at BAFTAs 2019

Margot Robbie looks absolutely gorgeous while arriving on the carpet at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 28-year-old actress is up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in the movie Mary Queen of Scots.

Margot is nominated against Vice‘s Amy Adams, First Man‘s Claire Foy, and The Favourite‘s Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

FYI: Margot is wearing a Chanel Haute Couture gown.

10+ pictures inside of Margot Robbie on the red carpet…

