Mark Ronson Goes Shirtless, Bares Abs Before Grammys 2019!

Mark Ronson suits up in a white jacket and black pants on the carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old musician, DJ, and songwriter is already a winner at the show this evening!

Mark won Best Dance Recording for “Electricity” and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. He is still up for Song of the Year for “Shallow.”

Before the show, Mark posted a hot shirtless photo to his Instagram Story to bare his abs during a rehearsal!