Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 7:55 pm

Mark Ronson Goes Shirtless, Bares Abs Before Grammys 2019!

Mark Ronson suits up in a white jacket and black pants on the carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old musician, DJ, and songwriter is already a winner at the show this evening!

Mark won Best Dance Recording for “Electricity” and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. He is still up for Song of the Year for “Shallow.”

Before the show, Mark posted a hot shirtless photo to his Instagram Story to bare his abs during a rehearsal!
