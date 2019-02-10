Meghan Markle's Dad Confirms She Wrote Him 5 Page Letter After He Skipped Her Wedding - Read It Here

Duchess Meghan Markle‘s close friends claimed she wrote her dad, Thomas Markle, a personal letter after he skipped her royal wedding to Prince Harry, and her dad is now confirming everything.

Thomas had the five page note published and we have the text.

“Daddy, it is with a heavy heart that I write this, not understanding why you have chosen to take this path, turning a blind eye to the pain you are causing,” the 37-year-old Duchess wrote to her dad in the note published by the Daily Mail. “Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces — not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand.”

“If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop. Please allow us to live our lives in peace. Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband,” Meghan continued. “I realize you are so far down this rabbit hole that you feel (or may feel) there’s no way out, but if you take a moment to pause I think you’ll see that being able to live with a clear conscience is more valuable than any payment in the world.”

“You’ve told the press that you called me to say you weren’t coming to the wedding — that didn’t happen because you never called,” she continued. “I have only ever loved, protected, and defended you, offering whatever financial support I could, worrying about your health. So the week of the wedding to hear about you having a heart attack through a tabloid was horrifying. I called and texted…I begged you to accept help — we sent someone to your home…and instead of speaking to me to accept this or any help, you stopped answering your phone and chose to only speak to tabloids.”

If you don’t know, Duchess Meghan‘s close friends recently called out Thomas for his behavior, from Thomas staging a fake photo shoot for the media, to him having a heart attack and missing the royal wedding.