Miguel & Wife Nazanin Mandi Couple Up at Grammys 2019!

Miguel coupled up with his wife Nazanin Mandi at the 2019 Grammy Awards!

The newlyweds were all smiles at the award ceremony on Sunday evening (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Miguel and Nazanin tied the knot in a romantic ceremony last November.

While on the carpet, Miguel also posed alongside Swae Lee.

During the show, Miguel is up for several awards including Best R&B Song, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Song Written For Visual Media.

The show airs at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS! Tune in!