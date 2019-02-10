Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, & More Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton at Grammys 2019 - Watch Here!

Dolly Parton hits the stage for her star-studded tribute at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Joining the 73-year-old country music legend on stage for a performance of her biggest hits included Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus, Maren Morris, and Little Big Town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dolly Parton

Katy and Kacey performed “Here You Come Again” before Dolly and goddaughter Miley hit the stage for “Jolene.” Maren then joined the two for a cover of Neil Young‘s “The Gold Rush.” Little Big Town performed “Red Shoes” with Dolly before all the stars ended the tribute with a rendition of “9 to 5.”

Watch the performance of “9 to 5″ below!

FYI: Miley is wearing a Valentino Haute Couture suit.

Watch Miley and Dolly performance inside…