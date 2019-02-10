Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 7:29 pm

Miley Cyrus Suits Up with Nothing Underneath at Grammys 2019

Miley Cyrus Suits Up with Nothing Underneath at Grammys 2019

Miley Cyrus is radiating joy while walking the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old singer wore a black suit with no top underneath the jacket. She was joined by her parents Billy Ray and Tish.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

Miley will be performing multiple times during the show this evening. She is part of a tribute to her godmother Dolly Parton and she is also joining Shawn Mendes for a collaboration!

Earlier in the weekend, she teamed up with Shawn for a performance at the MusiCares gala!

FYI: Miley is wearing Mugler.

20+ pictures inside of Miley Cyrus on the red carpet…

Just Jared on Facebook
miley cyrus grammys 2019 01
miley cyrus grammys 2019 02
miley cyrus grammys 2019 03
miley cyrus grammys 2019 04
miley cyrus grammys 2019 05
miley cyrus grammys 2019 06
miley cyrus grammys 2019 07
miley cyrus grammys 2019 08
miley cyrus grammys 2019 09
miley cyrus grammys 2019 10
miley cyrus grammys 2019 11
miley cyrus grammys 2019 12
miley cyrus grammys 2019 13
miley cyrus grammys 2019 14
miley cyrus grammys 2019 15
miley cyrus grammys 2019 16
miley cyrus grammys 2019 17
miley cyrus grammys 2019 18
miley cyrus grammys 2019 19
miley cyrus grammys 2019 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys, Billy Ray Cyrus, Grammys, Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr