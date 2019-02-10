Miley Cyrus Suits Up with Nothing Underneath at Grammys 2019
Miley Cyrus is radiating joy while walking the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The 26-year-old singer wore a black suit with no top underneath the jacket. She was joined by her parents Billy Ray and Tish.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus
Miley will be performing multiple times during the show this evening. She is part of a tribute to her godmother Dolly Parton and she is also joining Shawn Mendes for a collaboration!
Earlier in the weekend, she teamed up with Shawn for a performance at the MusiCares gala!
FYI: Miley is wearing Mugler.
20+ pictures inside of Miley Cyrus on the red carpet…