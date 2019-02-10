Pentatonix Slay The Red Carpet at Grammy Awards 2019

Pentatonix are one of the best looking groups at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Kristin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Matt Sallee, and Kevin Olusola hit the red carpet today with coordinating looks for the award show.

Pentatonix have won several Grammy awards in the past, including Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella in both 2015 and 2016.

The group also just announce their upcoming world tour, with tickets going on sale this week!

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!