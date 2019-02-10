Top Stories
Sun, 10 February 2019 at 9:46 pm

Post Malone & Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform 'Stay,' 'Rockstar' & 'Dark Necessities' - Watch!

Post Malone & Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform 'Stay,' 'Rockstar' & 'Dark Necessities' - Watch!

Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are setting the stage ablaze!

The 23-year-old “Better Now” superstar and the “Otherside” rockers teamed up for a performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The performance included an acoustic rendition of Post‘s “Stay,” followed by “Rockstar.” The band later kicked in with “Dark Necessities,” with Post on guitar and vocals.

Post is nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Rap/Sung Performance.

Watch a clip below!
